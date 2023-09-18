Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,010 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 4.6% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 506,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,828. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

