Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.