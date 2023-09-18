Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 136,753 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.81 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

