Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,710 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.15, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

