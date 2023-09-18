Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 80.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $82.36 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,409 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

