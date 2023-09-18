Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gentherm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

