24,353 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Securities cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.74. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

