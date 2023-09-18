Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 1,401 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,337 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

