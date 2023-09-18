Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

