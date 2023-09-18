Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,270 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $483.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,080. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.