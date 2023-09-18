Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

