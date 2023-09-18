Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $771.74. 33,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.86 and its 200 day moving average is $744.86. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

