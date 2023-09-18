Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,822 shares of company stock worth $15,666,074. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $154.50. 280,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,263. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

