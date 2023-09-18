Financial Analysis: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 775.00%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.86%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Talkspace.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $159.13 million 0.11 -$223.00 million ($14.55) -0.07 Talkspace $119.57 million 2.50 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -5.98

This table compares UpHealth and Talkspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -138.46% -106.11% -34.32% Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace beats UpHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

(Get Free Report)

UpHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations. The Virtual Care Infrastructure segment provides the Martti platform, a digital health infrastructure that enables its partners to implement unique, private-label telehealth strategies customized to their specific needs and markets, including integrated telehealth and language access services. Its platform also offers telemedicine, such as telestroke, teleneurology, and telepsychiatry services. The Services segment offers behavioral health and pharmacy services, as well as operates HelloLyf CX platform for digital dispensary services and HelloLyf HX platform for digital hospital services; and provides diagnostic laboratory testing services. UpHealth, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.