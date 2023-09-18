MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,759.90

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $58,759.90 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

