Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 7.44% 18.17% 9.97% Heritage Global 31.81% 37.24% 25.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 2.00 $40.32 million $0.71 25.70 Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.42 $15.49 million $0.48 6.35

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Heritage Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

