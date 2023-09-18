Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

