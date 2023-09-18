ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80.80 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $80.80 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00246291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.