Head-To-Head Comparison: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Five Point’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $79.20 million 1.58 -$48.94 million ($1.36) -2.56 Five Point $42.69 million 11.02 -$15.40 million $0.35 9.06

Five Point has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 168.20%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -51.93% -176.23% -3.84% Five Point 43.51% 1.38% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.