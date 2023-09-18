Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Grows By 23.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

PTAIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

