Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 23.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance
Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $60.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.
About Qt Group Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qt Group Oyj
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.