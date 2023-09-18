Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 23.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $60.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

About Qt Group Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.