Head-To-Head Survey: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Burning Rock Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $743.67 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($2.52) -0.05 Burning Rock Biotech $81.66 million 1.23 -$140.82 million ($1.06) -0.92

Analyst Recommendations

Burning Rock Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akumin and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 1 0 2.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -30.56% -167.86% -7.81% Burning Rock Biotech -130.84% -68.51% -50.48%

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Burning Rock Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

