Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $30.46. Delek US shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 138,358 shares changing hands.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -116.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

