Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

