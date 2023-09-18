Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.62. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 69,655 shares.

Specifically, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. The company had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zeta Global by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 225,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.