Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF remained flat at $58.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $61.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts have commented on MHVYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

