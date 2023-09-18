Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $161.00. The stock traded as high as $148.42 and last traded at $147.63. 536,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,107,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

