Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,465,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,229,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,315,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,636,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,148. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

