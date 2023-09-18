Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 3,266,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,031,225 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.27.

Specifically, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.