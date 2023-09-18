Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 1,250 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEDG traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,771. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.