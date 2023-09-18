Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,582,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,900 shares of company stock worth $114,516,907 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.1 %

DDOG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.63. 286,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,245. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1,666.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.