Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.09. 1,567,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

