BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 712,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

