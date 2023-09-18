BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,236 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $205,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.