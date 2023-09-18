BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

ETR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

