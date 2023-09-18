Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,310. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

