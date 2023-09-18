BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,616 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 281,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $74.59.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.