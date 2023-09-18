Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 25,222 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,799 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up 4.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.56% of InMode worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $17,811,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,839,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,711. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

