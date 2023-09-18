BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $74.79. 78,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,236. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

