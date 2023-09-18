Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

