BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $141.72. 276,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

