BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Prologis by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,316,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,512. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

