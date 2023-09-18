CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Lowered to $361.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $383.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $319.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,936. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 38,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

