MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 40,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $351.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

