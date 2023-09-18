BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.02 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

