Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

MNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

