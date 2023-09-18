BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,480. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

