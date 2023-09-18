Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,563 shares of company stock valued at $984,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

