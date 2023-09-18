Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,671. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.