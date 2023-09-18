Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $178.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.